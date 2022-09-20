IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Our institutions can’t save us’ from threats to democracy

    07:03
The Last Word

‘Our institutions can’t save us’ from threats to democracy

07:03

The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols and The New York Times’ Charles Blow join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the threats to democracy represented in Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio, the Electoral College, and beyond. Sept. 20, 2022

