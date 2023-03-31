IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump indicted: MSNBC’s Ari Melber on how ‘everything changes now’

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the historic indictment of Donald Trump ending a period where Trump was not legally held to account. Melber delivers instant analysis on this breaking news explaining in detail why “everything changes now” and why “March 30th will be in history books.”March 31, 2023

