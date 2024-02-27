IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump-DeSantis censorship law has rough day at SCOTUS
Feb. 27, 202405:41
The Beat with Ari

Trump-DeSantis censorship law has rough day at SCOTUS

05:41

Supreme Court Justices appear skeptical of laws pushed by Republicans that critics say limit free speech. It could signal an imminent setback for conservatives like Florida Governor Ron Desantis who are trying to undercut tech companies’ ability to moderate content on their platforms. Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Feb. 27, 2024

