    Trump ‘coup bomb’ goes off as Trump’s own secret service agents testify

    Heat on Trump: Jack Smith strikes deal with fake MAGA electors in coup probe

  • Hannity exposed: 'Just comply' lie shredded in DOJ’s Trump charges

  • Republican grifting exposed: See Chief Justice John Roberts confronted on TV

  • Trump’s TV confessions pave path to prison: Jack Smith sends Trump his own interviews in new filing

  • Trump’s ‘prison nightmare’ comes to life: Convicts in similar cases go to prison

  • Trump faces prison where over 600 Jan 6 convicts are waiting for him: Melber breakdown

  • GOP ‘crime family’ conspiracies falter as Hunter Biden pleads to tax evasion

  • Confession to prison? Trump implodes with ‘smoking gun admission’ in Jack Smith’s espionage case

  • See how the DOJ slow-walked and hesitated investigating Trump’s coup: Melber breakdown

  • Political momentum builds for less work & 'more life' with 4-day week: Melber 'Open Mind'

  • Exposed: Donald Trump’s attempts to evade the law: Melber explains 

  • Trump’s prison nightmare: See Jack Smith taking 'Hague playbook' to DOJ in Melber Report

  • See Jack Smith’s new road map for sending Trump to prison: Ari Melber Report

  • Fmr. Trump impeachment lawyer: DOJ charges ‘could have been avoided’

  • Trump arrested: From nukes, secrets & lies to smoking gun evidence: Melber Report

  • See Trump charges and national security danger confronted by Watergate icon Bob Woodward

  • Donald Trump arrested & facing prison: See Trump destroy Trump: O’Donnell - Melber breakdown

  • Historic: Trump arrested, booked & arraigned by the government he once ran, Melber reports

Trump ‘coup bomb’ goes off as Trump’s own secret service agents testify

Jack Smith’s criminal coup probe is getting closer to Donald Trump. NBC News reporting "five or six Secret Service agents have testified before the January 6th grand jury.” MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on indications of where the probe is headed.June 26, 2023

