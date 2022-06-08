IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP tears: See epic, live fact-check of Elon Musk as he waffles on buying Twitter

    11:46
  • Now Playing

    See GOP Rep. deny Jan. 6 'insurrection' on eve of key hearing

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    D.A. Weighing Trump Indictment Eyes Gangs, "Thugs" and Racketeering

    05:42

  • Indict Trump in 2022? Atlanta DA Probes Coup, Gangs and "Thug" Talk

    10:36

  • Indict Trump for insurrection? Veteran House counsel says it’s time to act

    06:46

  • GOP’s America: Teacher on bulletproof backpacks and dressing for 'war' at school

    05:04

  • Cuffed: Trump aide Navarro’s arrest puts heat on coup plot after MSNBC confession

    11:54

  • 'Cuffed and shackled': First Trump WH aide arrested in Jan. 6 probe

    07:10

  • See Trump aide Peter Navarro's last interview before indictment

    20:58

  • See Trump aide confronted on air: You know investigators can hear you?

    08:59

  • Jail: Facing criminal subpoena, Trump aide threatens Biden, Pelosi, Fauci | Navarro MSNBC Interview

    04:31

  • Navarro speaks out as first Trump aide facing criminal subpoena for Jan. 6 | MSNBC Exclusive

    05:56

  • To end 'Roe,' GOP-appointed Justice says pregnant women were prosecuted in 1600s

    09:02

  • Losing: DeSantis-Trump law defeated in new free speech case

    09:33

  • Feds escalate probe: Trump ally Navarro hit with subpoena after MAGA plot admission

    07:20

  • GOP rebuked as the party of mass shootings and guns, as parents demand answers

    08:55

  • New outrage over gut-wrenching blunders by TX police, Gov. Greg Abbott in school massacre

    10:23

  • ‘Tools of war’: GOP’s obsession with guns reveals major weakness within the party

    07:08

  • Horrific Texas mass shooting reveals GOP’s weakness ahead of midterms

    07:43

  • After Texas massacre, GOP pushes false narrative in support of guns

    05:02

The Beat with Ari

See GOP Rep. deny Jan. 6 'insurrection' on eve of key hearing

04:35

Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the Jan. 6 insurrection ahead of the Jan. 6 committee’s first public hearing. The hearing comes on the heels of Trump ally Peter Navarro’s arrest for not complying with a criminal subpoena. Donalds tells Melber that the riot on Jan. 6 was not an insurrection, but condemns the violence that occurred, saying “nobody is allowed to breach a federal building, and I mean nobody.”June 8, 2022

  • GOP tears: See epic, live fact-check of Elon Musk as he waffles on buying Twitter

    11:46
  • Now Playing

    See GOP Rep. deny Jan. 6 'insurrection' on eve of key hearing

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    D.A. Weighing Trump Indictment Eyes Gangs, "Thugs" and Racketeering

    05:42

  • Indict Trump in 2022? Atlanta DA Probes Coup, Gangs and "Thug" Talk

    10:36

  • Indict Trump for insurrection? Veteran House counsel says it’s time to act

    06:46

  • GOP’s America: Teacher on bulletproof backpacks and dressing for 'war' at school

    05:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All