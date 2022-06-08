See GOP Rep. deny Jan. 6 'insurrection' on eve of key hearing

Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the Jan. 6 insurrection ahead of the Jan. 6 committee’s first public hearing. The hearing comes on the heels of Trump ally Peter Navarro’s arrest for not complying with a criminal subpoena. Donalds tells Melber that the riot on Jan. 6 was not an insurrection, but condemns the violence that occurred, saying “nobody is allowed to breach a federal building, and I mean nobody.”June 8, 2022