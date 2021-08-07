Rep. Gaetz turns on Fox News after sex crimes probe blackout

MAGA Congressman Matt Gaetz is taking time out from battling accusations of criminal sex trafficking to start a podcast, condemning Fox News after previously making over 300 appearances on the network. Gaetz has not made an appearance on Fox News since his bizarre interview with Tucker Carlson about the sex crimes probe he's facing. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the significance of Gaetz’s comments and his use of trolling for political gain.Aug. 7, 2021