IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Rep. Gaetz turns on Fox News after sex crimes probe blackout

02:31

MAGA Congressman Matt Gaetz is taking time out from battling accusations of criminal sex trafficking to start a podcast, condemning Fox News after previously making over 300 appearances on the network. Gaetz has not made an appearance on Fox News since his bizarre interview with Tucker Carlson about the sex crimes probe he's facing. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the significance of Gaetz’s comments and his use of trolling for political gain.Aug. 7, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All