Putin's wartime fans in the GOP: U.S. Republicans on defense after idealizing 'Red State' Russia

As the Western world unites against Russia, Donald Trump and some U.S. conservative leaders are still praising Vladimir Putin. MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviews Obama veteran Chai Komanduri about the GOP’s shift toward Putin, which predates Trump and involves several intersecting dynamics from authoritarianism and governing "style" to domestic conservatism, ethnonationalism, and petro-politics. The two also quote some related foreign policy concepts from Sen. John McCain, Muhammad Ali, and a character from Hulu's "The Great."March 3, 2022