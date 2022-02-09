Mike Pence plays himself again, as MAGA 'wolves' stay on the hunt

Mike Pence is claiming to criticize Donald Trump, 13 months after the insurrection -- a move that follows several Trump vets' path of fealty followed by claims of a self-interested defection. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the evidence Pence is still acting out of self interest, and contrasts some pundits' praise of Pence to historical examples of actual political courage, from Republican members of Congress to Col. Vindman. "If you discard all your principles for mere power and hunt with the wild wolves... the first day you fail to feed them what they demand, they will try to kill you and eat you," notes Melber. Feb. 9, 2022