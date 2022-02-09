Mike Pence plays himself again, as MAGA 'wolves' stay on the hunt
13:02
Share this -
copied
Mike Pence is claiming to criticize Donald Trump, 13 months after the insurrection -- a move that follows several Trump vets' path of fealty followed by claims of a self-interested defection. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the evidence Pence is still acting out of self interest, and contrasts some pundits' praise of Pence to historical examples of actual political courage, from Republican members of Congress to Col. Vindman. "If you discard all your principles for mere power and hunt with the wild wolves... the first day you fail to feed them what they demand, they will try to kill you and eat you," notes Melber. Feb. 9, 2022
Now Playing
Mike Pence plays himself again, as MAGA 'wolves' stay on the hunt
13:02
UP NEXT
Mask mania? MSNBC panel on one thing DeSantis may have gotten right
07:10
Racist raids: See breakdown on 50 year, bipartisan 'no knock' scandal
11:51
Closing in? MAGA riot panel evidence links call to Trump as Pence slams 45