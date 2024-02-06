IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Indicted Trump has Republicans openly plotting election theft: See Jan 6 ally confronted on TV

    Can Taylor Swift beat Trump again in 2024? MAGA haters roasted at another Grammy win

  From Obama chats to Tom Hanks hits, Brian Grazer talks creativity & curiosity with Ari Melber

  U.S. forces strike more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria

  MAGA's 'authoritarian' tactics spread with threats to shred Constitution: Beschloss x Phang

  After losing 'lies' case, Trump sparks RNC crisis with botched plot to block Republican voters

  Fox News panics and Hannity admits 'Swiftie power'

  Trump ended Roe and may lose 2024 for it: Meet Dems running against 'losing' GOP stance

  From Beyonce to Jay-Z, producer Hit-Boy on crafting music's biggest hits and 2024 Grammys

  Rattled Trump and GOP fail in plot to quash primaries: MAGA elitism report

  See MAGA Republicans exposed for touting Biden bills they opposed: Melber report

  Is Taylor Swift the 'greatest ever'? TV news on Taylor, streaming records, Beatles, Grammys & AI

  'Loser' Trump loses again: GOP's Haley 'trusts' jury that hit Trump for $83M over lies & assault

  Trump cruelty drives GOP's lawless border clash: Kristol-Wyclef on 'Refugees'

  Losing: Trump hit with record-breaking $83 million fine for sexual assault lies 

  Defendant Trump rebuked on witness stand in defamation trial

  Prison time for Trump White House aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

  Losing again: MAGA frets about Trump's 'weakness': Carville & Steele

  'Mental'? Trump hit over age and 'stability' by Republican rival as 2024 tightens

  Trump to prison in 2024? His ex-lawyer says he may 'absolutely' be convicted by Jack Smith

The Beat with Ari

Indicted Trump has Republicans openly plotting election theft: See Jan 6 ally confronted on TV

Some Republican lawmakers are openly plotting to steal future elections. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports and is joined by former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal and former general counsel for the FBI Andrew Weissman to discuss. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Feb. 6, 2024

