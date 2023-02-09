IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Indict Trump? Prosecutor who built NY case pressed on MSNBC

10:45

Donald Trump has been investigated by the Atlanta D.A., Congress and federal prosecutors. Convictions of his company and the greatest heat on alleged fraud have come from the New York D.A.'s office. Prosecutor Mark Pomerantz resigned from that office saying he had the evidence to indict Trump, but alleged D.A. Alvin Bragg passed on charging. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber presses Pomerantz on ethical questions for leaking about the Trump case and his co-workers in a new book. Pomerantz is also confronted with Bragg calling the book tour attacks "appalling."Feb. 9, 2023

