The Beat with Ari

From ‘steal’ to RICO: See tape of Trump vet Roger Stone scrambling in his Jan. 6 hotel room

03:18

In new video, Trump adviser and ally Roger Stone admits Donald Trump “lost” the election while pushing the Jan. 6 plan. Former acting U.S solicitor general Neal Katyal tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber that “this footage is likely going to spell real trouble for Roger Stone.” (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Aug. 22, 2023

