Dean: Covid-19 will end mini-Trump's Florida career like it ended Trump's presidency

As Florida's Covid-19 caseload breaks the state's own all-time records, doctor and former governor Howard Dean appraises the troubled record of Florida Governor DeSantis, giving him an 'F' on substance. Dean says Desantis, who has styled himself after Donald Trump, will find Covid-19 dealing him the same political fate as Trump in this interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber. (The interview was part of a longer reported segment documenting DeSantis' record.)Aug. 11, 2021