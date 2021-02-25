As Trump ignored warnings, some Americans anticipated pandemic for years

The coronavirus pandemic caught many by surprise, and Pres. Trump famously disregarded expert warnings well after it spread across the U.S. Some Americans had spent years preparing for disasters and a potential pandemic, an approach that may look more necessary given recent deadly storms, wildfires and the coronavirus. While some “preppers” can be treated as alarmist, the number of Americans spending on disaster preparation has doubled, and some tactics for preparing at an individual level are prudent, as MSNBC’s Ari Melber explores in this special report.