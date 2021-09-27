‘Dangerous’: Trump and GOP push new conspiracies after sham Arizona audit a bust

Donald Trump and his MAGA fans are denying the results of their own fake audit in Arizona after the audit found Biden won by even more than previously thought. As Trump and his allies ramp up their attack on democracy, The New York Times reports that they are also encouraging new conspiracy theories. These new attacks and conspiracies come as the January 6th select committee in Congress is attempting to get to the bottom of the insurrection. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss. Sept. 27, 2021