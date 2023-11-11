IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why DNC Chair Jaime Harrison says not to count Democrats out in 2024

    05:43
  • Now Playing

    Dem. Congresswoman reacts to Speaker Johnson’s newly-released plan to avert a government shutdown

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    President of Cornell Student Assembly speaks out after antisemitic threats shake campus

    05:08

  • One year to go: Principal Deputy Campaign Manager for the Biden Campaign talks 2024 strategy and the state of the Presidential race

    08:47

  • Stop the hate: Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden on the White House strategy to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia

    06:41

  • Lawsuits in Colorado and Minnesota are attempting to stop Trump's name from appearing on ballots

    08:01

  • Here’s What You Need to Know: The Key Issues in the 2023 Election

    01:55

  • Bringing gun safety to the table: Congressman Clyburn reveals the path forward

    08:43

  • Playing dirty: How Republicans are silencing democracy in North Carolina

    03:01

  • Virginia's political showdown: How this state senate candidate plans to fight for women’s autonomy

    05:23

  • A call to action: What Americans can do to end the gun violence epidemic

    03:37

  • ‘Mild in tone, not mild in policy’: A deep dive into new House Speaker Mike Johnson

    06:28

  • ‘We’re trying to get through this’: Maine shooting victim’s brother speaks out

    06:49

  • Bipartisan Front: How to combat global terrorism

    03:15

  • The battle for women's autonomy: Ohio's crucial vote on reproductive rights

    04:16

  • ‘They’re desperate’: Rep. Maxine Waters calls out new Republican House Speaker candidates

    07:17

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Speaker dreams shattered: How House Republicans finally stood up against extremism

    02:42

  • Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses civilian casualties' concern

    07:47

  • Palestinian official confirms Rafah border crossing will open at 2 a.m. ET

    07:32

  • Coping with chaos: Why one American citizen in Tel Aviv plans to stay in Israel

    03:57

Symone

Dem. Congresswoman reacts to Speaker Johnson’s newly-released plan to avert a government shutdown

06:13

The government shutdown deadline is now just six days away. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove joins MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Townsend to respond to House Speaker Mike Johnson’s new two-tiered proposal to fund the government.Nov. 11, 2023

  • Why DNC Chair Jaime Harrison says not to count Democrats out in 2024

    05:43
  • Now Playing

    Dem. Congresswoman reacts to Speaker Johnson’s newly-released plan to avert a government shutdown

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    President of Cornell Student Assembly speaks out after antisemitic threats shake campus

    05:08

  • One year to go: Principal Deputy Campaign Manager for the Biden Campaign talks 2024 strategy and the state of the Presidential race

    08:47

  • Stop the hate: Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden on the White House strategy to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia

    06:41

  • Lawsuits in Colorado and Minnesota are attempting to stop Trump's name from appearing on ballots

    08:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All