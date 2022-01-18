Republicans enter 'post-election' phase, blindly disputing vote outcomes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'Seditious conspiracy' is tough to prosecute but couldn't be a more fitting case: McQuade

    01:50

  • U.S. anticipates Russian use of familiar false flag tactic on Ukraine

    06:51

  • Crush of Covid on U.S. hospitals calls for 'thinking outside of dogma' for solutions

    06:38

  • January 6th Committee looks to hear from Mike Pence, target of Trump mob's wrath

    04:48

  • Michigan attorney general refers probe of fake electors to federal prosecutors

    05:54

  • GOP fake elector scheme shows new level of disrespect for U.S. voters: election official

    01:20

  • 'Outside of its competence,' right-wing Supreme Court blocks Covid protections for workers

    03:32

  • Oath Keeper seditious conspiracy indictment describes a threat beyond January 6th

    08:28

  • January 6th Committee documents suggest Meadows involvement in fake elector scheme

    06:37

  • Fake elector struggles to explain role in scheme to submit false election papers

    03:32

  • McCarthy facing another possible Republican indictment as Gaetz case develops

    03:43

  • McCarthy changes tune on cooperation as January 6th Committee seeks his testimony

    04:05

  • Another cringey performance calls into question competence of favored Georgia Republican

    01:51

  • Similarities suggest coordination in fake elector letters from Republicans in five states

    11:57

  • Democrats work to convince Manchin, Sinema of the 'changed circumstance' needing new rules

    07:57

  • Republicans in at least three states filed forged elector letters; possible pattern seen

    07:53

  • Trump lawyers met with Georgia prosecutors; days later, Trump rants about law enforcement

    10:57

  • No stealthy escape for Cyber Ninjas, says judge

    02:09

  • Real agenda of Supreme Court conservatives seen in treatment of vaccine mandate case

    04:34

  • Voting rights advocates press hard line for Biden

    07:02

Rachel Maddow

Republicans enter 'post-election' phase, blindly disputing vote outcomes

03:49

Rachel Maddow looks at Republican Jason Mariner's unwillingness to accept his election loss to Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick despite Mariner's failure to earn more than 20% of the votes and losing by nearly 60 points, as an example of a new Republican disregard for elections.Jan. 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'Seditious conspiracy' is tough to prosecute but couldn't be a more fitting case: McQuade

    01:50

  • U.S. anticipates Russian use of familiar false flag tactic on Ukraine

    06:51

  • Crush of Covid on U.S. hospitals calls for 'thinking outside of dogma' for solutions

    06:38

  • January 6th Committee looks to hear from Mike Pence, target of Trump mob's wrath

    04:48

  • Michigan attorney general refers probe of fake electors to federal prosecutors

    05:54

  • GOP fake elector scheme shows new level of disrespect for U.S. voters: election official

    01:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All