Putin finds small victories in Ukraine stand-off

Ann Simmons, Moscow bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal, talks about how Vladimir Putin is achieving some of his geopolitical goals just by threatening Ukraine and exacerbating a stand-off with the West, and how the Russian people are perceiving Putin's posturing. Jan. 29, 2022
