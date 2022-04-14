Greatest threat to future of NATO may be the U.S. under Trump-led Republicans

- Now Playing
Greatest threat to future of NATO may be the U.S. under Trump-led Republicans05:45
- UP NEXT
Russians dare to continue to speak out against war despite Kremlin threat06:22
Threat of cyberattack on U.S. infrastructure takes more serious turn07:45
Puppy pulled from rubble in Ukraine00:55
More military aid for Ukraine01:54
Wife of detained Russian opposition leader: Putin has been killing his opponents for years12:00
Walking the walk on refugee support11:10
Biden accuses Putin of genocide07:49
Putin on trial? Biden condemns 'genocide' as Pentagon pushes weapons over The Hague07:04
War in Ukraine enters a new phase as U.S. sends bigger and better weapons09:02
Bill Browder: Putin worth ‘well north of $200 billion,’ but ‘none of the money is in his own name’04:21
Why a 'dysfunctional military culture' leads to Russia's losses06:08
Ukrainian MP: ‘There are so many tragedies right now’ in Ukraine04:45
Amb. William Taylor: The way to stop genocide is to stop Putin05:16
McFaul: Small acts of civic resistance from Russians are important08:54
Finland and Sweden inching closer to seeking NATO membership02:29
Putin lashing out at NATO backfires as interest in membership grows11:48
Samantha Power on Russian atrocities and 'genocide': 'The facts are plain as day'08:10
John Lennon’s son sings “Imagine”01:32
Person of interest named in NYC subway shooting02:25
- Now Playing
Greatest threat to future of NATO may be the U.S. under Trump-led Republicans05:45
- UP NEXT
Russians dare to continue to speak out against war despite Kremlin threat06:22
Threat of cyberattack on U.S. infrastructure takes more serious turn07:45
Puppy pulled from rubble in Ukraine00:55
More military aid for Ukraine01:54
Wife of detained Russian opposition leader: Putin has been killing his opponents for years12:00
Play All