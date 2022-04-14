IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Greatest threat to future of NATO may be the U.S. under Trump-led Republicans

    Russians dare to continue to speak out against war despite Kremlin threat

  • Threat of cyberattack on U.S. infrastructure takes more serious turn

  • Puppy pulled from rubble in Ukraine

  • More military aid for Ukraine

  • Wife of detained Russian opposition leader: Putin has been killing his opponents for years

  • Walking the walk on refugee support

  • Biden accuses Putin of genocide

  • Putin on trial? Biden condemns 'genocide' as Pentagon pushes weapons over The Hague

  • War in Ukraine enters a new phase as U.S. sends bigger and better weapons

  • Bill Browder: Putin worth ‘well north of $200 billion,’ but ‘none of the money is in his own name’

  • Why a 'dysfunctional military culture' leads to Russia's losses

  • Ukrainian MP: ‘There are so many tragedies right now’ in Ukraine

  • Amb. William Taylor: The way to stop genocide is to stop Putin

  • McFaul: Small acts of civic resistance from Russians are important

  • Finland and Sweden inching closer to seeking NATO membership

  • Putin lashing out at NATO backfires as interest in membership grows

  • Samantha Power on Russian atrocities and 'genocide': 'The facts are plain as day'

  • John Lennon’s son sings “Imagine”

  • Person of interest named in NYC subway shooting

Rachel Maddow

Greatest threat to future of NATO may be the U.S. under Trump-led Republicans

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine galvanizing NATO unity and Vladimir Putin's belligerence likely making membership grow to include Sweden and Finland, Aaron Blake, senior political reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about one political faction in a powerful NATO country that could undermine that new strength: The U.S. Republican Party led by Putin-favoring Donald Trump. April 14, 2022

