Florida Republicans move toward abortion ban with new proposed restrictions
07:43
Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani talks about the effort to resist a new Republican bill designed to make abortion access more difficult, and the people for whom the restrictions would be especially burdensome. Feb. 12, 2022
