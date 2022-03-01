Clinton hails global unity against Putin's threat to democracy
05:03
Share this -
copied
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton praises the Biden administration for helping to bring NATO and other Western nations together in a unified front against Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.March 1, 2022
Why sanctions may be the West's most powerful weapon against Putin and his oligarchs
03:17
Morale remains high in Kyiv despite concerns about food supply, basic needs
05:55
'They need to stop him': Clinton calls on Putin aides to 'act for the good of Russia'
02:28
Now Playing
Clinton hails global unity against Putin's threat to democracy
05:03
UP NEXT
Lack of cryptocurrency regulation leaves opportunity for Russians to evade sanctions