Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.2.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With just 12 days remaining before California's gubernatorial recall election, a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California offers some encouraging news for incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom. The results showed 58 percent of likely voters saying they'll reject the effort to recall the Democratic governor, while 39 percent support the recall.

* On a related note, Newsom noted in an interview yesterday that his race has "overwhelming" national implications because California's governor may be in position to replace Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein's successor.

* Those waiting for the Arizona Republicans' report on the Cyber Ninjas' election "audit" will have to be patient: A lawyer representing the state senators said yesterday the findings are "at least two weeks" away.

* The Arizona GOP state senators' lawyer also told a judge yesterday that his clients want to keep secret thousands of messages that relate to the Maricopa County election "audit."

* Speaking of the Grand Canyon State, it may seem a little early, but the first attack ad in Arizona Republicans' U.S. Senate primary was launched this week: Peter Thiel's super PAC launched this ad targeting state Attorney General Mark Brnovich for not taking made-up voter-fraud claims seriously. Thiel is backing Blake Masters, the chief operating officer at Thiel Capital and president of the Thiel Foundation.

* In Pennsylvania's crowded Republican U.S. Senate primary, Donald Trump yesterday threw his support behind Sean Parnell over Jeff Bartos, despite the fact that Bartos held a diplomatic position in the former president's administration. Parnell lost a U.S. House race last fall, though Trump's statement falsely claimed yesterday that he was "robbed in his congressional run in the Crime of the Century."

* And in Utah, where Republican Sen. Mitt Romney was elected easily three years ago, the latest poll from OH Predictive Insights found nearly two-thirds of the state's GOP voters no longer want the senator to represent them. Romney won't be up for re-election until 2024.