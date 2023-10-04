Jim Jordan kicks off candidacy for speaker, but he won’t be alone

It’s been a while since Americans have seen a multi-candidate competition for House speaker, especially in Republican politics. Kevin McCarthy struggled earlier this year, but he had no real rival. Paul Ryan was recruited by his members in 2015, and John Boehner faced no opposition after the 2010 midterms.

Similarly, Dennis Hastert was a consensus pick in 1999, and Newt Gingrich was unopposed after the 1994 midterms.

This year, however, in the wake of McCarthy’s ouster, a meaningful intraparty race is starting to take shape. NBC News reported:

Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Wednesday became the first lawmaker to announce a bid for speaker of the House, one day after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the top job in a historic vote. Asked by reporters in the Capitol if he was running, Jordan replied unequivocally: “Yes.” ... Later Wednesday, Jordan sent a letter to colleagues touting his work on immigration and oversight issues on the Judiciary panel and asking for their support.

In case this isn’t obvious, Jordan, if chosen by the House GOP conference, would easily be the most right-wing speaker in modern American history. In fact, it was just two years ago when former Speaker Boehner characterized his fellow Ohioan as a political “terrorist.”

In an interview with CBS News’ John Dickerson, Boehner added, in reference to Jordan, “I just never saw a guy who spent more time tearing things apart, never building anything, never putting anything together.”

Two years later, Jordan wants to hold the same gavel Boehner once wielded.

But by all appearances, he won’t run unopposed. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, according to a separate NBC News report, hasn’t officially announced his bid for speaker, but the Louisiana Republican “has been making calls seeking to shore up support for a bid.” [Update: A few minutes after I published this, Scalise formally announced his candidacy for the gavel.]

Meanwhile, Rep. Kevin Hern, is also reportedly “gauging support“ among GOP lawmakers about a possible candidacy for the speakership, and the Oklahoman told reporters last night, “If I’m asked to run, then I’ll certainly look at it.”

There’s also, of course, related chatter about a certain former president, though his criminal indictments would likely pose a serious problem to a potential candidacy.

While the field takes shape, it’s also worth taking a step back and considering a big-picture question: Who in the world would want this job?

Part of the problem, as McCarthy would likely confirm, is that the House Republican conference is effectively ungovernable. Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota told reporters after McCarthy’s ouster, “I’m not sure I would wish this job on anyone.”

But there’s also recent history to keep in mind. McCarthy was pushed out after less than a year. Ryan quit after leading a conference that had lost its majority. Boehner quit — in the middle of his term — after several of his members plotted to oust him.

Hastert resigned and was later sent to prison. Gingrich quit under a cloud of controversy and after losing the support of much of his conference.

We might add Bob Livingston to the conversation — he was the party’s overwhelming choice after Gingrich stepped down — but a sex scandal prevented him from actually claiming the gavel.

Given all of this, it’d be perfectly understandable if some qualified House Republicans saw the opening and concluded, “Thanks but no thanks.”