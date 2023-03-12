Meanwhile, fans flooded Sandoval’s bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, with negative reviews on Yelp. And Sandoval posted not one but two rather ham-fisted notes app apologies on Instagram. (Only the second one mentioned Madix.) Leviss soon followed suit. People Magazine reports may have even filed a restraining order against Shay.

Major publications like New York magazine and The New York Times published in-depth explainers on the whole sordid affair. But I knew the story had truly crossed over into mainstream cultural consciousness when I got a text from my boyfriend, the person in my life who is least likely to care about anything reality-TV related, on Tuesday afternoon: “What are your thoughts on Rachel from ‘Vanderpump’ or the Scandoval?”

It turns out I do have thoughts — less about the news itself and more about why it has become such a thing. After all, people cheat all the time. Reality television is defined by its ability to stoke mess and capitalize on interpersonal drama. So what is it about Scandoval that has piqued such widespread, fevered public interest?

The answer is threefold: the vast amount of information available, the relatively simplistic morality of this particular scandal, and the ways in which cultural consumers use reality television to adjudicate our own moral codes — specifically when it comes to relationships.

Tom Sandoval has been on “Vanderpump Rules” since its first episode aired on Jan. 7, 2013 — at the time it was just a little “Real Housewives” spinoff about a group of young adult strivers working hard at Beverly Hills Housewife Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant, and playing much harder. At the time, Sandoval was in a tumultuous on-and-off relationship with fellow SUR employee Kristen Doute; Madix was a guest star. By the end of season 2, Madix and Sandoval confirmed they were dating, and Madix was promoted to series regular for season 3. Leviss didn’t join the show until season 5, when she began dating Doute’s other ex, DJ James Kennedy.

There’s a lot of history here — and much of it is on tape.

“This story feels like something that is happening to people you knew from high school, and you’re watching it over Instagram and hearing about it in group chats,” Sami Sage, COO and co-founder of Betches, told me when we hopped on the phone on Wednesday. (You can read her magnum opus on Scandoval here.) “But in this case, there’s years of footage that we can go through to look at the relationships.”

For years, Sandoval’s public image — and bank account — have benefited from Madix’s reputation.

Like the time Sandoval reportedly told Madix he and Doute had broken up when they hadn’t. Or when Sandoval spent upwards of $10,000 to help Kennedy plan a lavish proposal to Leviss in 2021. “I’m getting off on this, it’s so fun,” Sandoval told the cameras. Or this incredible, NSFW clip in which Sandoval defiantly tells friend Jax Taylor he’d never stab a friend in the back.

For years, Sandoval’s public image — and bank account — have benefited from Madix’s reputation (see their shared cocktail book). On a show full of people who consistently behave badly, Madix always seemed different. She spoke openly about things that mattered: her body image struggles and history of disordered eating; her fluid sexual identity; her ambivalence about marriage and kids. And while she is indeed a reality TV star, with a set of spicy clapbacks in her arsenal, she never felt like a mean girl or a bully.

If a woman as cool as Madix was in a long-term, happy relationship with Sandoval, then he must be all right. And no one was more loyal than Madix. She was never a pushover, but she always stood up for her partner. All of which makes Sandoval’s alleged affair — with Madix’s close friend — even more offensive.