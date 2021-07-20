IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Emma Gray

Emma Gray is a freelance journalist focused on the intersection of gender, culture and politics and the author of "A Girl's Guide to Joining the Resistance." She is a co-host of the Webby Award-nominated podcast "Here to Make Friends." She spent the last 10 years as a senior reporter and editor at HuffPost.

Latest from Emma Gray

Opinion

3d ago

This Norwegian beach handball bikini debacle is absurdly archaic

In sports, rules are supposed to make sure that there is as much parity among competitors as possible. The width of a bikini band has no bearing on these terms.

22d ago

Bill Cosby's out of jail. That doesn't make him innocent.

Take all that rage you feel and use it to change the system that couldn’t bring 60 women justice.

28d ago

Britney Spears' testimony validated #FreeBritney — and condemned the 2000s

This is a potentially horrifying legal failing, but it’s also a collective societal one.

44d ago

'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston didn't need Chris Harrison. And neither do we.

If a reality show can’t keep up or evolve with the culture it’s anchored in, then the only inevitable conclusion is that it will end up relegated to the footnotes of TV history.

52d ago

In HBO's 'Mare of Easttown,' Kate Winslet show us the pain and power of caretaking

HBO’s "Mare of Easttown" gives us a healthy dose of the reality of female friendship, motherhood, and intergenerational trauma.

70d ago

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dating again? Honestly, the answer isn't even important.

As we re-emerge from our year of isolation, who can blame us for being drawn to the fantasy of turning back the clock?

79d ago

Blake Bailey upheld Philip Roth's legacy in the worst way

A best-selling biography of a misogynist, written by an alleged abuser, is almost too apt a metaphor.

100d ago

'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's gay reveal complicates his past — but doesn't erase it

Rather than just parsing whether Colton Underwood is good or bad, let’s look at the reality franchise that made him a figure of interest in the first place.

101d ago

J&J Covid vaccine, birth control, and the inherent risk of modern medicine

Informed risk is an inherent part of advancing modern medicine, whether with the J&J Covid vaccine or birth control.

112d ago

Matt Gaetz's alleged treatment of women lines up with his frat boy persona

That guy allegedly showed photos of nude women to colleagues? Yeah, that checks out.

116d ago

Chrissy Teigen left Twitter, and maybe we should too

Many of us, like Teigen, have started to feel like the bad parts of Twitter outweighs the good.