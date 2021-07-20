Emma Gray
Emma Gray is a freelance journalist focused on the intersection of gender, culture and politics and the author of "A Girl's Guide to Joining the Resistance." She is a co-host of the Webby Award-nominated podcast "Here to Make Friends." She spent the last 10 years as a senior reporter and editor at HuffPost.
