Before you read Cassidy Hutchinson's book 'Enough,' remember her bravery

Ahead of the release of Cassidy Hutchinson’s memoir, “Enough,” which details her time in former President Donald Trump’s White House, it’s important to remember that Hutchinson, a surprise witness that Americans didn’t anticipate, gave some of the most compelling, damning and explosive testimony that the House Jan. 6 Select Committee heard last year.

Hutchinson gave some of the most explosive testimony that the House Jan. 6 Select Committee heard last year

But for Hutchinson having the courage to step forward, Americans might never have heard some of the most jaw-dropping details about what Trump and the people in his inner circle were doing and saying on Jan. 6, 2021, and the days that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In her public testimony to the committee, Cassidy said, among other things, that:

· Meadows warned her on Jan. 2 that “things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6” and that he knew about the possibility of violence but didn’t try to prevent it.

· Meadows spoke by phone with longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone and Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn on the evening of Jan. 5.

· Meadows wanted to go the Willard Hotel, to the “war room” that had been established there by John Eastman and others, but she dissuaded him from going.

· Trump knew his supporters on Jan. 6 were armed, wanted the metal detectors at the Ellipse rally removed and said, “Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from [the Ellipse]. Let the people in.”

· That she was told that when Trump was told by Secret Service personnel that they wouldn’t take him to the Capitol, Trump became “irate” and grabbed the steering wheel of the presidential SUV and said, “I’m the f---ing president. Take me up to the Capitol now.”

· She heard Meadows say that Trump didn't think the people at the Capitol yelling that then-Vice President Mike Pence should be hanged were doing anything wrong.

· Meadows and Rudy Giuliani sought pardons for their conduct relating to Jan. 6.

Rachel Maddow will sit down with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson for her first live interview since the Jan. 6 hearings. Tune in Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MSNBC.

Yes, all of those details came from just one witness. Arguably, because of Cassidy’s willingness to testify publicly and to speak openly and with such transparency, others, like Pat Cipollone, then felt compelled to voluntarily offer hours of testimony to the select committee despite having been previously reluctant to do so on the record.

Initially represented by an attorney, Stefan Passantino, whose legal fees were being paid for by Trump’s Save America PAC, Cassidy eventually retained her own counsel, Jody Hunt, who was not being paid by Trump’s allies. And it was only then that she agreed to appear publicly to testify before the Jan. 6 committee.

According to transcripts of her testimony to Jan. 6 investigators, she said Passantino told her about scheduled talks with investigators. “We just want to focus on protecting the president. We all know you’re loyal. Let’s just get you in and out.” She said that on days when she was to be deposed, he’d say, “We’re gonna get you a really good job in Trumpworld. You don’t need to apply to other places. We’re gonna get you taken care of. We want to keep you in the family.” She made a point to say that Passantino never told her to lie, but he did tell her, “’I don’t recall’ isn’t perjury. They don’t know what you can and can’t recall.’”

Hutchinson’s bravery in making a break from Trumpworld and telling the country what she witnessed cannot be overstated.

In its executive report, the Jan. 6 committee mentions a witness who was advised by an attorney to pretend not to recall information. Passantino, in a statement, said he “represented Ms. Hutchinson honorably, ethically, and fully consistent with her sole interests as she communicated them to me.”

Hutchinson’s bravery in making a break from Trumpworld and telling the country what she had witnessed cannot be overstated. Other women, including Atlanta election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, also came forward to speak publicly to the Jan. 6 committee about their traumatic experiences. Hutchinson found her voice. Without it, we might not have known the extent of the criming in the White House as Trump attempted to desperately hold on to power.