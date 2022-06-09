IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Companies could face challenges in helping employees get abortion access

    04:49

  • Senator predicts public will hear 'incredibly troubling' findings from Jan. 6 hearing

    08:50

  • NYC mayor taps 'gun violence czar' to help with prevention, intervention

    07:25

  • 'A lie made up by gun manufacturers': House member rips idea AR-15 needed to kill animals

    08:12

  • 'Everyone should pay attention to this': House member previews first Jan. 6 hearing

    04:17

  • Uvalde parents plead with lawmakers to make a difference on guns

    08:13

  • Joe: We're going to get a clear tick tock of events

    08:54

  • Uvalde victims testify at gun violence hearing

    07:53

  • Fox’s caravan coverage “playbook”

    02:33

  • First Jan. 6th public hearing preview

    03:45

  • Lawrence: For Republicans, ‘guns are more important than children’

    15:44

  • ‘Infuriating’: Teachers union president blasts GOP idea of arming teachers

    02:45

  • Capitol Officer Dunn: Jan. 6 hearings may 'shape the future of this country'

    06:40

  • Chris Hayes: Why it matters if people watch the Jan. 6 hearings 

    02:35

  • He won’t talk to the Jan. 6 panel. So why is Mo Brooks talking to Chris Hayes?

    12:29

  • How Liz Cheney ended up on the front lines of the Jan. 6 war 

    08:46

  • Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 hearings will spur ‘multiple breakthroughs and epiphanies’

    07:34

  • GOP tears: See epic, live fact-check of Elon Musk as he waffles on buying Twitter

    11:46

  • See GOP Rep. deny Jan. 6 'insurrection' on eve of key hearing

    04:35

  • 'There is something going on here': What San Francisco's recall means for the city

    08:48

Live Video

Live / Watch live: Jan. 6 committee holds public hearing on 2021 Capitol attack

The first public hearing held by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot will have witness testimony and video footage surrounding last year's attack on the Capitol.June 9, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Companies could face challenges in helping employees get abortion access

    04:49

  • Senator predicts public will hear 'incredibly troubling' findings from Jan. 6 hearing

    08:50

  • NYC mayor taps 'gun violence czar' to help with prevention, intervention

    07:25

  • 'A lie made up by gun manufacturers': House member rips idea AR-15 needed to kill animals

    08:12

  • 'Everyone should pay attention to this': House member previews first Jan. 6 hearing

    04:17

  • Uvalde parents plead with lawmakers to make a difference on guns

    08:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All