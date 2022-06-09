- UP NEXT
Companies could face challenges in helping employees get abortion access04:49
Senator predicts public will hear 'incredibly troubling' findings from Jan. 6 hearing08:50
NYC mayor taps 'gun violence czar' to help with prevention, intervention07:25
'A lie made up by gun manufacturers': House member rips idea AR-15 needed to kill animals08:12
'Everyone should pay attention to this': House member previews first Jan. 6 hearing04:17
Uvalde parents plead with lawmakers to make a difference on guns08:13
Joe: We're going to get a clear tick tock of events08:54
Uvalde victims testify at gun violence hearing07:53
Fox’s caravan coverage “playbook”02:33
First Jan. 6th public hearing preview03:45
Lawrence: For Republicans, ‘guns are more important than children’15:44
‘Infuriating’: Teachers union president blasts GOP idea of arming teachers02:45
Capitol Officer Dunn: Jan. 6 hearings may 'shape the future of this country'06:40
Chris Hayes: Why it matters if people watch the Jan. 6 hearings02:35
He won’t talk to the Jan. 6 panel. So why is Mo Brooks talking to Chris Hayes?12:29
How Liz Cheney ended up on the front lines of the Jan. 6 war08:46
Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 hearings will spur ‘multiple breakthroughs and epiphanies’07:34
GOP tears: See epic, live fact-check of Elon Musk as he waffles on buying Twitter11:46
See GOP Rep. deny Jan. 6 'insurrection' on eve of key hearing04:35
'There is something going on here': What San Francisco's recall means for the city08:48
