IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 9

    02:30:55

  • Refused, resigned, agreed: The history of U.S. presidents subpoenaed by congress

    03:25

  • Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena former President Trump

    01:38

  • Mulvaney testimony backs up account of McCarthy's Jan. 6 call to Trump

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Former Twitter employee testifies users calling for Pence's execution following Trump tweet

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    Elaine Chao: 'Impossible for me to continue' in Trump admin after Jan. 6

    01:20

  • Videos show Pelosi's reaction during the January 6 Capitol riot

    07:08

  • 'A huge information dump' Former DHS Secretary on Secret Service and Jan 6 Committee

    04:00

  • Figliguzzi: 'No brainer' to shut down rally with what intelligence knew. Why didn't it happen?

    01:51

  • What may have to happen before Trump would testify before the Jan. 6 committee

    00:42

  • Jan. 6 committee plans to vote to subpoena Trump during hearing

    04:16

  • Secret Service received multiple warnings of threats to Capitol, lawmakers before Jan. 6

    07:56

  • Jan. 6 committee shares Secret Service emails about online threats to Pence

    01:24

  • Ronna McDaniel testifies she was contacted about plan for 'contingent electors'

    01:20

  • Trump ignored information from officials that election fraud claims were false

    04:18

  • Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Roger Stone encouraging violence before 2020 election

    02:07

  • Pompeo: 2020 election was 'complete' after courts ruled and electoral college met

    01:30

  • Jan. 6 hearing reveals Trump signed order to immediately withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Somalia

    03:50

  • Jan. 6 committee video testimony claims Trump privately admitted he lost election

    01:01

  • Rep. Lofgren: Trump's false victory speech 'planned well in advance'

    00:59

msnbc

Former Twitter employee testifies users calling for Pence's execution following Trump tweet

01:03

The January 6 committee played a testimony from a former Twitter employee, Anika Navaroli, who discussed how users began calling for the "execution" of then-Vice President Mike Pence, following a tweet from Donald Trump on Pence "lacking courage."Oct. 13, 2022

  • Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 9

    02:30:55

  • Refused, resigned, agreed: The history of U.S. presidents subpoenaed by congress

    03:25

  • Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena former President Trump

    01:38

  • Mulvaney testimony backs up account of McCarthy's Jan. 6 call to Trump

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Former Twitter employee testifies users calling for Pence's execution following Trump tweet

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    Elaine Chao: 'Impossible for me to continue' in Trump admin after Jan. 6

    01:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All