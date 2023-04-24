IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Don Lemon and CNN have parted ways

00:15

CNN anchor Don Lemon tweeted that CNN had terminated him from his role at the company where he had worked for 17 years. CNN CEO Chris Licht confirmed in a statement that the company and Lemon were parting ways. April 24, 2023

