IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden assures U.S. commitment to Israel is 'unshakeable'

    00:40

  • Franklin Foer: Biden’s Zionism will shape how he frames the moment politically

    08:43

  • Music festival survivor describes escape from Hamas attack

    06:36
  • Now Playing

    Secy. Austin: 'Israel has the right to defend itself'

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    Analyzing where the Israel-Hamas war is taking place

    02:19

  • Look inside house where Hamas held elderly Israeli couple hostage

    02:26

  • Israel ramps up attacks against Hamas

    02:06

  • 'The smell of death was overwhelming’: Reporter describes ‘nightmare’ scene in kibbutz

    07:02

  • Zelenskyy urges a united front against terror in the Middle East

    00:51

  • Israel needs the resources to eliminate Hamas, says House member

    10:14

  • 14 Americans confirmed dead, number expected to rise, says State Department

    05:49

  • Harvard president breaks silence after student groups blame Israel for attack

    04:48

  • Richard Engel: Israel is 'laying out the justification' for a ground war

    04:02

  • Hostage crisis intensifies war in Israel

    03:48

  • Israeli soldier shares harrowing story of mother’s death

    16:08

  • Iran commends, but denies involvement in Hamas strikes on Israel

    04:37

  • ‘Highest priority’ is to help Americans in harm’s way in Israel, Biden natl. security aide says

    08:13

  • Rep. Gallego on what Israel needs to minimize civilians deaths

    04:15

  • Israeli reservists set aside politics for massive mobilization to bolster IDF

    02:48

  • 'New era of superpower competition' casts Hamas terror in a different light than previous attacks

    04:53

msnbc

Secy. Austin: 'Israel has the right to defend itself'

01:13

Defense Secy. Lloyd Austin spoke about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and assured the U.S. would provide support, including additional Iron Dome interceptors. The secretary also issued a warning to those who may try to widen the conflict.Oct. 11, 2023

  • Biden assures U.S. commitment to Israel is 'unshakeable'

    00:40

  • Franklin Foer: Biden’s Zionism will shape how he frames the moment politically

    08:43

  • Music festival survivor describes escape from Hamas attack

    06:36
  • Now Playing

    Secy. Austin: 'Israel has the right to defend itself'

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    Analyzing where the Israel-Hamas war is taking place

    02:19

  • Look inside house where Hamas held elderly Israeli couple hostage

    02:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All