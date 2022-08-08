IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Olivia Newton-John, pop singer who found stardom with ‘Grease,’ dies at 73

  • Doug Mastriano to meet virtually with Jan. 6 committee

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Biden speaks after surveying flood damage in Kentucky

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    David Wasserman: Yet to be seen if Inflation Reduction Act will close ‘enthusiasm gap’ for voters

    06:39

  • Inflation Reduction Act passed in Senate

    02:04

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Living under an emboldened anti-abortion regime

    05:47

  • Sen. Sanders: IRA “doesn’t go anywhere near as far as it should - but it is a step forward”

    06:42

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Speak,’ with Laurie Halse Anderson

    07:33

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: It’s “fight like Hell” time in post-Roe Alabama

    06:51

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.2)

    04:32

  • Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones: “Democrats are getting things done for folks right now”

    07:17

  • What happened to CPAC? Standards have plummeted at conservative gathering

    04:43

  • Conservative view of “democracy” on display at CPAC

    06:38

  • Biden: Inflation Reduction Act will be 'most important step' to help U.S. economy

    01:47

  • Sen. Sinema opposes provision closing tax loophole in reconciliation bill

    02:05

  • Biden administration racing to provide monkeypox vaccines, testing and treatments

    02:39

  • Democrats energized by winning streak, renewed productivity

    03:17

  • Future of the Inflation Reduction Act

    09:17

  • Giuliani unlikely to face charges in federal lobbying probe

    02:55

  • Sinema facing pressure from Arizona voters on support for reconciliation bill

    01:31

  • Biden signs executive order to address 'health care crisis' after overturning of Roe

    02:53

msnbc

Biden speaks after surveying flood damage in Kentucky

02:32

President Biden traveled to Kentucky to visit communities impacted by severe flooding and pledged that the federal government would continue to support recovery efforts.Aug. 8, 2022

  • Doug Mastriano to meet virtually with Jan. 6 committee

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Biden speaks after surveying flood damage in Kentucky

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    David Wasserman: Yet to be seen if Inflation Reduction Act will close ‘enthusiasm gap’ for voters

    06:39

  • Inflation Reduction Act passed in Senate

    02:04

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Living under an emboldened anti-abortion regime

    05:47

  • Sen. Sanders: IRA “doesn’t go anywhere near as far as it should - but it is a step forward”

    06:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All