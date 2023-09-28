IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Biden: 'MAGA' extremists a threat 'to the character of our nation'

01:18

President Biden slammed "MAGA" extremists during remarks in Arizona, saying, "Today's Republican party is driven and intimidated by 'MAGA' Republican extremists." He warns that former President Trump's "MAGA" following is a threat "to the character of our nation."Sept. 28, 2023

