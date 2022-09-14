IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden announces investment in electric vehicle charging stations

Biden announces investment in electric vehicle charging stations

President Biden spoke at the Detroit Auto Show and announced a $7.5 billion investment to build electric vehicle charging stations in 35 states as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.Sept. 14, 2022

    Biden announces investment in electric vehicle charging stations

