Biden: Intel making 'historic investment' in semiconductor manufacturing plant in Ohio
02:45
Share this -
copied
President Biden announced that Intel would be making a "historic investment" of $20 billion in new manufacturing plants in Ohio that could help address the semiconductor shortage across the country.Jan. 21, 2022
Now Playing
Biden: Intel making 'historic investment' in semiconductor manufacturing plant in Ohio
02:45
UP NEXT
Bipartisan group pushes for modest election overhaul bill
02:04
Rep. Katie Porter and her white board explain strength of Biden economy
08:20
Sec. Buttigieg: We’re focused on making infrastructure jobs more workers of color, women
08:27
Biden Chief of Staff on what needs to happen to turn public opinion
08:29
Before the Trump coup attempt, a chilling, prescient warning