'Trump is afraid': MSNBC panel reacts to reported Trump-Musk meeting

The New York Times reports Trump met with Elon Musk and other donors with Trump reportedly "seeking a cash infusion" to support his campaign. This apparent meeting took place on Sunday with the group and the reporting is based on three people who were briefed on the meeting. MSNBC has not independently confirmed the meeting. Neither Trump nor Musk, nor their representatives, responded to the New York Times for comment to this story. Rachel Maddow and the MSNBC panel react to reporting on Super Tuesday night.March 6, 2024