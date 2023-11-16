House Ethics Committee finds George Santos violated federal criminal laws

The House Ethics Committee has found "substantial evidence" that Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., violated federal criminal laws, according to a damning report the committee released Thursday morning.

Santos, the report said, "sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit," including using campaign funds for personal use, deceiving donors who thought they were contributing to his campaign, and reporting "fictitious loans" to his political committees to "induce" additional contributions.

"And he sustained all of this through a constant series of lies to his constituents, donors, and staff about his background and experience," the report stated.

The committee said it unanimously voted to refer the evidence to the Justice Department for further action as deemed appropriate.

