Meet the filmmakers behind 'Admissions Granted'

Hao Wu’s award-winning films have been distributed through Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paramount Plus, MSNBC Films, New York Times, PBS and BBC: People’s Republic of Desire (2018) won the Grand Jury Award at SXSW; 76 Days (2020) was shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, and won a Peabody Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. Hao Wu’s documentary films have received funding support from The Ford Foundation JustFilms, ITVS, Sundance Institute, Tribeca Film Institute and NYSCA, and are distributed through Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paramount Plus, PBS and BBC, among others. His feature documentary, PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF DESIRE, about China’s live-streaming phenomenon, won the Grand Jury Award at the 2018 SXSW. Wu followed that film with ALL IN MY FAMILY, a Netflix Original Documentary that launched globally in 2019. 76 DAYS, Wu’s latest work and the first feature documentary on the COVID-19 pandemic to play at a film festival, world premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in September 2020. Distributed by MTV Documentary Films, it was named a Critic’s Pick by The New York Times, shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, nominated for the Gotham Awards, and won a Peabody Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking.

____________________________________________________________ Miao Wang’s critically-acclaimed feature docs Maineland (SXSW Jury Winner), Beijing Taxi, and numerous shorts have screened at hundreds of festivals and institutions such as SXSW and the Guggenheim Museum, with US theatrical releases, nationwide broadcasts, and released on multiple platforms such as MSNBC Films and Amazon Prime. Miao Wang’s documentary features MAINELAND (SXSW Jury Winner and New York Times Critic’s Pick) and BEIJING TAXI (New York Magazine Critic’s Pick), and short-film YELLOW OX MOUNTAIN have screened at hundreds of international festivals and institutions such as SXSW and the Guggenheim Museum, with US theatrical releases, nationwide broadcasts, digitally released globally on multiple platforms, with broad educational distribution. Wang is a recipient of grants and fellowships from the Sundance Institute, the Jerome Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, the Tribeca Film Institute, Tribeca All Access, IFP Filmmaker’s Lab, Independent Film Week, and Women Make Movies. Wang holds a BA in economics from the University of Chicago, and an MFA in design and film from Parsons School of Design. She is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.