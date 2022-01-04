Love & The Constitution

"Love & The Constitution," a new feature documentary from MSNBC Films, provides an insider’s view into the life of Representative Jamie Raskin and an intimate look at both a nation and Congressman in crisis. The film follows Rep. Raskin for over three years as he fights to defend democracy during Donald Trump’s presidency and in the second impeachment trial, and navigates intense personal tragedy amidst the loss of his son, who passed away just days before the January 6th attack on the Capitol. "Love & The Constitution" airs Sunday, February 6th at 10 p.m. ET on MSNBC.