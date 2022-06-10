TX reporter on his exclusive interview with Uvalde school police chief

A teacher at Columbine and survivor of the 1999 school shooting speaks on recent gun violence05:09
"Necessary step towards transparency and accountability": Rep. Neguse on 1/6 hearings04:56
- Now Playing
TX reporter on his exclusive interview with Uvalde school police chief02:55
- UP NEXT
We need to 'provide evidence' to 'preserve our democracy': Rep. Lofgren on 1/6 hearings06:22
What ideas are Republicans bringing to bipartisan talks on gun laws?02:52
Uvalde teacher who was shot, lost 11 students slams police response01:17
Breaking down primary elections in seven states03:27
Sen. Murphy meets with Biden on gun legislation: 'We've still got work to do'00:45
Justice Department moves to seize planes owned by Russian oligarch02:28
Capitol police arrest man with fake badge, body armor and high-capacity magazines01:11
Miss. school district's first Black superintendent put on leave awaiting hearing04:16
Paul Rieckhoff: Military community ‘can be a source of strength’ as ‘tragedy’ becomes America’s ‘new normal’03:53
Shannon Watts: If Congress fails to act on U.S. gun violence, voters will ‘hold these lawmakers accountable’05:30
Rep. Gallego: Republicans likely to use filibuster ‘to slow down any real gun safety regulations’04:56
Uvalde 'greatest failure in modern American law enforcement history' during active shooter situation03:21
Mom of 10-month-old on formula shortage: "I can't feed our children, I feel like a failure"05:08
Critics fear SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion may threaten other rights08:17
Local policy director on gun violence: ‘We will hold the gun industry accountable’03:22
Covid study finds risk of heart problems after infection05:13
Dr. Joseph Lee: ‘I think safe injection site can be very helpful for people, they can be life-saving’03:37
A teacher at Columbine and survivor of the 1999 school shooting speaks on recent gun violence05:09
"Necessary step towards transparency and accountability": Rep. Neguse on 1/6 hearings04:56
- Now Playing
TX reporter on his exclusive interview with Uvalde school police chief02:55
- UP NEXT
We need to 'provide evidence' to 'preserve our democracy': Rep. Lofgren on 1/6 hearings06:22
What ideas are Republicans bringing to bipartisan talks on gun laws?02:52
Uvalde teacher who was shot, lost 11 students slams police response01:17
Play All