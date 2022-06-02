IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Miss. school district's first Black superintendent put on leave awaiting hearing

04:16

NBC News correspondent Antonia Hylton discusses her reporting on the first Black superintendent in a Mississippi school district being placed on leave less than a year after being hired in a deeply divided community. June 2, 2022

