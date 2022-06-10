IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A teacher at Columbine and survivor of the 1999 school shooting speaks on recent gun violence

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    "Necessary step towards transparency and accountability": Rep. Neguse on 1/6 hearings

    04:56

  • TX reporter on his exclusive interview with Uvalde school police chief

    02:55

  • We need to 'provide evidence' to 'preserve our democracy': Rep. Lofgren on 1/6 hearings

    06:22

  • What ideas are Republicans bringing to bipartisan talks on gun laws?

    02:52

  • Uvalde teacher who was shot, lost 11 students slams police response

    01:17

  • Breaking down primary elections in seven states

    03:27

  • Sen. Murphy meets with Biden on gun legislation: 'We've still got work to do'

    00:45

  • Justice Department moves to seize planes owned by Russian oligarch

    02:28

  • Capitol police arrest man with fake badge, body armor and high-capacity magazines

    01:11

  • Miss. school district's first Black superintendent put on leave awaiting hearing

    04:16

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Military community ‘can be a source of strength’ as ‘tragedy’ becomes America’s ‘new normal’

    03:53

  • Shannon Watts: If Congress fails to act on U.S. gun violence, voters will ‘hold these lawmakers accountable’

    05:30

  • Rep. Gallego: Republicans likely to use filibuster ‘to slow down any real gun safety regulations’

    04:56

  • Uvalde 'greatest failure in modern American law enforcement history' during active shooter situation

    03:21

  • Mom of 10-month-old on formula shortage: "I can't feed our children, I feel like a failure"

    05:08

  • Critics fear SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion may threaten other rights

    08:17

  • Local policy director on gun violence: ‘We will hold the gun industry accountable’

    03:22

  • Covid study finds risk of heart problems after infection

    05:13

  • Dr. Joseph Lee: ‘I think safe injection site can be very helpful for people, they can be life-saving’

    03:37

MSNBC Reports

A teacher at Columbine and survivor of the 1999 school shooting speaks on recent gun violence

05:09

Now a teacher at Columbine, where he survived the 1999 school shooting, Zach Martin joins Chris Jansing to discuss the recent gun violence in America.June 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    A teacher at Columbine and survivor of the 1999 school shooting speaks on recent gun violence

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    "Necessary step towards transparency and accountability": Rep. Neguse on 1/6 hearings

    04:56

  • TX reporter on his exclusive interview with Uvalde school police chief

    02:55

  • We need to 'provide evidence' to 'preserve our democracy': Rep. Lofgren on 1/6 hearings

    06:22

  • What ideas are Republicans bringing to bipartisan talks on gun laws?

    02:52

  • Uvalde teacher who was shot, lost 11 students slams police response

    01:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All