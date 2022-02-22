Why Putin must be 'astounded' that his intimidation tactics aren't working on Zelenskyy
03:24
Share this -
copied
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor expounds on why he believes Russian President Putin "must be astounded, surprised, must be really disappointed" that his intimidation tactics did not work due to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's relative inexperience as a politician, and how Zelenskyy "stood up to and stared down President Putin." Richard Engel also joins with the latest from Ukraine. Feb. 22, 2022
Russia's Parliament votes to recognize independence of Ukraine separatist areas
04:48
Now Playing
Why Putin must be 'astounded' that his intimidation tactics aren't working on Zelenskyy
03:24
UP NEXT
'Significant sanction steps' directed at Russia expected in 'coming hours,' says Biden admin
07:42
What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine
03:44
Ukrainians united in not wanting to back into Russian orbit, says House member