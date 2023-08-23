U.S. life expectancy in decline: Working class hit hardest, expert says

The decline in U.S. life expectancy has raised concerns. The narrative revolves around a broader spectrum than race alone, encompassing class dynamics that affect all communities. Senior writer for The New York Times, David Leonhardt, joins Morning Joe to discuss his upcoming book, "Ours Was the Shining Future" which delves into the complex landscape of American life expectancy, emphasizing the need for improved healthcare access and addressing socio-economic disparities.Aug. 23, 2023