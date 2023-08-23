IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    U.S. life expectancy in decline: Working class hit hardest, expert says

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    Debate dynamics: Trump's absence shifts focus to GOP contenders

    06:59

  • 'Woke-ism' becomes a 'ideological lighting rod' ahead of 2024 election 

    07:20

  • Giuliani's 13-count case: Georgia surrender looms

    09:02

  • 'Moneyball night': GOP candidates compete for campaign funds in first debate

    02:43

  • The rise of AI: Women at higher risk of job displacement, study shows

    05:00

  • 'The world's watching us': Global concerns rise over potential Trump return

    08:19

  • Key witness flips: 'This is going to cause a real problem for Trump's legal team.'

    08:33

  • ‘It was all garbage!’: Biden's successful visit to Maui overshadowed by misleading 'sleeping' claims

    04:31

  • From addiction to insights: Inside Billy Walters' book 'Gambler Secrets from a Life at Risk'

    12:57

  • 'Velshi Banned Book Club' podcast: 'Hearing about yourself in a book can save lives'

    07:54

  • NBC News Poll: 51% of Iowa Republicans believe Trump's stolen election claims

    10:33

  • 'Brave Behind Bars': Reshaping the lives of inmates through coding classes

    04:59

  • 'I see my grandmother': Golda Meir's grandson reflects on Helen Mirren's performance in 'Golda'

    08:08

  • Mandana Dayani: 'I am a Voter' puts youth participation center stage for 2024 election

    07:30

  • Judge's Dilemma: Balancing Trump's free speech vs. witness intimidation 

    05:36

  • First Trump co-defendant turns himself in to Fulton county jail

    00:24

  • Ukraine's U.S.-made cluster bombs: 'Most controversial arms transfer of Biden's presidency'

    05:38

  • Trump to surrender Thursday: $200,000 bond terms explained

    06:31

Morning Joe

U.S. life expectancy in decline: Working class hit hardest, expert says

07:13

The decline in U.S. life expectancy has raised concerns.  The narrative revolves around a broader spectrum than race alone, encompassing class dynamics that affect all communities. Senior writer for The New York Times, David Leonhardt, joins Morning Joe to discuss his upcoming book, "Ours Was the Shining Future" which delves into the complex landscape of American life expectancy, emphasizing the need for improved healthcare access and addressing socio-economic disparities.Aug. 23, 2023

  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    U.S. life expectancy in decline: Working class hit hardest, expert says

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    Debate dynamics: Trump's absence shifts focus to GOP contenders

    06:59

  • 'Woke-ism' becomes a 'ideological lighting rod' ahead of 2024 election 

    07:20

  • Giuliani's 13-count case: Georgia surrender looms

    09:02

  • 'Moneyball night': GOP candidates compete for campaign funds in first debate

    02:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All