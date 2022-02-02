State Department: We are 'clear-eyed about the stakes' with Putin
07:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in weeks spoke publicly about the border crisis in Ukraine, accusing the West of ignoring key Russian security concerns. State Department Spokesman Ned Price joins Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 2, 2022
