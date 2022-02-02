IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. McConnell says he opposes shortening sentences for Jan. 6 rioters

    04:03

  • Stacey Abrams raises $9.2 million since entering governor's race

    11:49

  • 'Were we ever completely serious about this country?'

    10:29

  • New Democrat Coalition creates strategy to hold the House

    06:37

  • Former Facebook employee says company not ready for election wave

    04:20

  • Rep. Khanna: Democrats have to tell our story to the public

    12:01

  • WH economic adviser: We expect Omicron will impact January jobs numbers

    04:36

  • Inside the race to conquer the Covid-19 pandemic

    06:59

  • Rep. Cheney weighs in on Trump pardon offer, says 'he'd do it all again'

    05:47

  • Trump had a role in weighing proposals to seize voting machines: NYT

    07:11

  • FBI raid on Rep. Cuellar home emboldens progressives, Republicans

    03:56

  • The case for letting kids remove their masks after Omicron surge

    05:25

  • Rogan responds to controversy; Spotify to add advisory to podcast discussing Covid

    08:01

  • Polarizing politicians generate more attention online, data finds

    05:02

  • Joe: Republicans know they're lying when they compare Biden to Trump

    09:02

  • 'For the Love of Henry Greenbaum'

    07:44

  • Florida Democrat rails against bill that could restrict classroom discussions

    06:44

  • Trump says Pence 'could have overturned the election'

    08:08

  • 'This is truly a Biden boom when it comes to the economy'

    12:01

  • Why Dems need to take a page from the GOP strategy book

    07:11

Morning Joe

State Department: We are 'clear-eyed about the stakes' with Putin

07:30

Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in weeks spoke publicly about the border crisis in Ukraine, accusing the West of ignoring key Russian security concerns. State Department Spokesman Ned Price joins Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Sen. McConnell says he opposes shortening sentences for Jan. 6 rioters

    04:03

  • Stacey Abrams raises $9.2 million since entering governor's race

    11:49

  • 'Were we ever completely serious about this country?'

    10:29

  • New Democrat Coalition creates strategy to hold the House

    06:37

  • Former Facebook employee says company not ready for election wave

    04:20

  • Rep. Khanna: Democrats have to tell our story to the public

    12:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All