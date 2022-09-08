IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Follow live: Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish residence

  • DOJ faces key deadline on special master

    00:56
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Rick Scott is downplaying concerns about campaign spending

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    John Fetterman agrees to debate Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

    02:13

  • 'I will find his murderers before I die,' says mother of Seth Rich

    11:01

  • Taking documents home 'height of irresponsibility': Fmr. defense secretary

    06:49

  • Leon Panetta: We classify documents to protect national security

    11:47

  • Katty Kay: Queen Elizabeth has held the monarchy immaculately

    05:30

  • Secretary of State arrives in Ukraine for an undisclosed trip

    02:09

  • Queen Elizabeth's doctors 'concerned for her health'

    04:28

  • 'I don't understand it': Clinton on how documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago

    03:46

  • Heilemann: A precedent in either case if Trump is or isn't indicted

    07:28

  • Writer explains why he stopped fearing the U.S. is headed for civil war

    10:41

  • New book is a call to action to save American democracy

    10:38

  • Voters tepid on Biden still voting for Dems in November

    08:14

  • Carol Leonnig: Nobody at Mar-a-Lago would have the clearance to review this information

    08:43

  • Trump, Vance schedule rally at same time as Ohio State game

    02:49

  • 'I would be in handcuffs' if I had taken documents out of office, says fmr. defense sec.

    11:54

  • Report finds alleged link between Oath Keepers, public officials

    04:46

  • Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex-girlfriend gets nine months in prison

    03:53

  • WaPo: Video shows election deniers visiting county office at center of criminal probe

    07:57

Morning Joe

Sen. Rick Scott is downplaying concerns about campaign spending

04:53

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is defending his role as National Republican Senatorial Committee chair as the organization is facing a dwindling war chest.Sept. 8, 2022

  • DOJ faces key deadline on special master

    00:56
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Rick Scott is downplaying concerns about campaign spending

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    John Fetterman agrees to debate Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

    02:13

  • 'I will find his murderers before I die,' says mother of Seth Rich

    11:01

  • Taking documents home 'height of irresponsibility': Fmr. defense secretary

    06:49

  • Leon Panetta: We classify documents to protect national security

    11:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All