Not great, not terrible: Russia reopens stock market for trading
Not great, not terrible: Russia reopens stock market for trading08:28
After shutting down its stock market on February 28, Russia partially reopened for trading on Thursday. Morning Joe Economic Analyst Steve Rattner discusses.March 24, 2022
