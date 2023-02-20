IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Richard Haass: Biden's trip to Ukraine sends an important message

08:28

President Joe Biden made a surprise and historic visit to war-torn Ukraine on Monday, a show of support and solidarity with a democratic nation battling for its survival after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded nearly a year ago.Feb. 20, 2023

