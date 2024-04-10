IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rev. Al: Trump missed the runway and airport on decency and civil rights
April 10, 202406:28

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said any Jewish person who votes for President Joe Biden “does not love Israel” and “should be spoken to.” During an interview that aired Monday night on “Real America’s Voice,” Trump claimed Democrats don’t want to talk about Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on Oct. 7 because Biden “is no fan of Israel.” Trump also suggested that Jewish and Black people vote for Democrats “by habit.”April 10, 2024

