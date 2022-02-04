IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Mayor Eric Adams: NYC will do its job on fighting crime, but we need help on a federal level

11:58

NYC Mayor Eric Adams joins Morning Joe to discuss his Thursday meeting with President Biden on combatting rising crime and gun violence in the city and the city’s need for federal help. Mayor Adams also discusses the recent deaths of two NYPD officers.Feb. 4, 2022

