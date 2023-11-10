IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden hits Trump's record on manufacturing in new ad

  • This is a big deal for Maryland: FBI chooses suburb for new headquarters

  • VP Harris will make surprise S.C. trip to officially submit the Biden-Harris ticket

    Joe: There's a new spring in Biden's step after Tuesday

    North Carolina shaping up to be the next big battleground on abortion

  • Election delivers wins for abortion rights supporters

  • Successful PEPFAR AIDS program in jeopardy

  • Dan Senor on his new book 'The Genius of Israel'

  • Sen. Durbin: Tuesday was good for Dems, because off-year elections usually go the other way

  • Illinois governor points to Biden's work as reason for thousands more jobs in state

  • WH: House Republicans need to do their job and keep the government open

  • Republican candidates on Wednesday couldn't agree on how to handle abortion

  • SAG-AFTRA reach tentative deal to end historic strike

  • Ga. secretary of state says elections are honest even as polling shows low trust in elections

  • Chris Christie: Trump is a coward and he’s always been a coward in this race

  • Biden will meet with UAW in Illinois to highlight big contract win

  • Charlie Sykes: Last night was going through the motions of a debate

  • 'Four Daughters' examines how extremism ripped a family apart

  • Taylor Swift breaks sales records and rocks the vote

  • Twitter destroyed Musk's reputation for half the country, says 'Breaking Twitter' author

Morning Joe

Joe: There's a new spring in Biden's step after Tuesday

President Biden is celebrating his party’s election wins this week and claiming credit for some of the victories, including the Kentucky governor’s re-election. Biden on Thursday spoke to members of the United Auto Workers at an event in Illinois, praising their recent agreement with automakers and emphasizing his administration's commitment to supporting unions. The Morning Joe panel discusses Biden's messaging after Tuesday.Nov. 10, 2023

