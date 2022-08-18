Doctor Oz questioned about homes; Fetterman raises $500k off Oz video

Video from a recent campaign stop shows GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz saying he has two homes 'legitimately'. In a new ad, Oz's Democratic opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman discusses reports that Oz has 10 homes. Also, Fetterman's campaign has raised over $500K as a result of an Oz video showing him discuss the cost of vegetables and blaming President Biden for the high price of vegetables.Aug. 18, 2022